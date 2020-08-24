No Thanks: Company Develops Robot to Conduct COVID-19 Nose Swabs

A biotechnology firm hopes its new robot will help automate COVID-19 nose swabs, in a frightening glimpse of what’s to come.

Taiwanese medtech company Brain Navi has released a video demonstrating a robot conducting a COVID test using a long nasal swab, which has been described by some as one of the most painful ways to test for the virus.

For illustration purposes, this is how far back a nasal swab needs to go for proper samples to be collected:

The robot seems so sketchy, even the trendies over at The Verge were hesitant on the terrifying contraption:

Of all the entities I don’t want sticking cotton swabs up my nose, an industrial robot arm is pretty high on the list, right between an excitable toddler and a trained mountain gorilla. A nasal swab requires trust.

Check out video of the robot below, and for the love of God fight back against the grim future presented before us.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Fact Check: Lincoln Project Falsely Claims Trump Approved of Delegate Shouting ‘Monkey’ About Obama

Fact Check: Lincoln Project Falsely Claims Trump Approved of Delegate Shouting ‘Monkey’ About Obama

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Customers Drag Woman Out Of Grocery Store For Not Wearing Mask

Video: Customers Drag Woman Out Of Grocery Store For Not Wearing Mask

U.S. News
Comments

“F**K Danbury” – Connecticut Mayor Names Sewage Treatment Plant After Comedian John Oliver

U.S. News
comments

Flashback: Chris Rock Gives Blacks Helpful Advice On ‘How Not to Get Your Ass Kicked By The Police’

U.S. News
comments

Biden’s Covid Policies Would Eliminate Millions

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments