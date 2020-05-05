No Vitamin D Allowed: Helicopters Patrolling California Beach Order People to 'Remain Clear'

Viral video shared on social media shows a helicopter patrolling Huntington Beach, California ordering citizens to “remain clear of the beaches and boardwalk” in compliance with Governor Gavin Newsom’s shutdown orders.

WATCH:

Governor Newsom last week ordered beaches closed after the media released deceptive photos taken with telephoto lenses making the beaches looked packed to the brim which triggered hysteria on social media:


When reporter Millie Weaver asked protesters about the proponents of the Stay-At-Home order wanting to remain quarantined the consensus amongst opponents was that those who want to stay home should be free to and those who want to go back to work or support the economy should be allowed to.

Newsom’s order appears to have backfired as large protests were held against his beach closures:

A new study found “significant relationships” between low vitamin D levels and increased coronavirus deaths and prior studies have found healthy vitamin D levels are linked to reduced risk of respiratory infections so ordering everyone to stay cooped up in their homes may actually be putting lives at risk.

“Newport Beach voted Saturday to support legal action filed by the cities of Huntington Beach and Dana Point to reopen Orange County beaches after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a countywide shutdown of shores Thursday,” KTLA reported.

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

SAVAGE: ‘I Will Refuse to Take’ Rushed COVID Vaccine, It Will Be ‘Ineffective and Dangerous’

SAVAGE: ‘I Will Refuse to Take’ Rushed COVID Vaccine, It Will Be ‘Ineffective and Dangerous’

U.S. News
Comments
America Has Become “The Land Of The Snitches” During This Coronavirus Pandemic

America Has Become “The Land Of The Snitches” During This Coronavirus Pandemic

U.S. News
Comments

Liberal Parents Boycott Daughter’s Wedding Over Conservative Fiancé

U.S. News
comments

Democrats to Use Pentagon-Funded AI System to Target Pro-Trump Narratives Online

U.S. News
comments

FBI Director Wray’s Dirty Secret?—Part 8 of the CMU Series

U.S. News
comments

Comments