No Vitamin D Allowed: Helicopters Patrolling California Beach Order People to 'Remain Clear'

Viral video shared on social media shows a helicopter patrolling Huntington Beach, California ordering citizens to “remain clear of the beaches and boardwalk” in compliance with Governor Gavin Newsom’s shutdown orders.

WATCH:

Helicopters patrolling Huntington Beach ordering people indoors. Is this America? pic.twitter.com/YxdSSfhqq3 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) May 3, 2020

Governor Newsom last week ordered beaches closed after the media released deceptive photos taken with telephoto lenses making the beaches looked packed to the brim which triggered hysteria on social media:

After photos of packed California beaches led to an outcry that social distancing guidelines were being flagrantly flouted, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered beaches in Orange County, south of LA, closed https://t.co/JS1CVWHSx1 pic.twitter.com/xxm5Dw1nEW — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 30, 2020

By contrast, see the lead photo used by the @latimes for this story. In both photos, there are a lot of people on the beach, but the telephoto lens makes it seem like they are on top of each other when they are not. https://t.co/RXtqCBu4A8 — Nate Storring (@natestorring) April 30, 2020



When reporter Millie Weaver asked protesters about the proponents of the Stay-At-Home order wanting to remain quarantined the consensus amongst opponents was that those who want to stay home should be free to and those who want to go back to work or support the economy should be allowed to.

Dems lied about Huntington Beach. This is a video from last Saturday at about 3pm. pic.twitter.com/sepDRMPCPG — Diana C 🇺🇸 (@boxerbuddy4) April 30, 2020

Danish news site reminds people of being skeptical of how news photographers take pictures. Here is the same place, one picture taken with a zoom lense, and the other with a wide-angle lense: https://t.co/lPMJDHXOfD pic.twitter.com/mOSpiFEsDx — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) April 26, 2020

If you want more proof… same piece of cardboard on the sidewalk pic.twitter.com/hom734TAqo — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) April 27, 2020

Newsom’s order appears to have backfired as large protests were held against his beach closures:

Huntington Beach protests against Gov. @GavinNewsom’s draconian closure of beaches. pic.twitter.com/o7QXlK4H2l — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 2, 2020

Unrest is now spreading in liberal-leaning California as MASSIVE crowds gather in Huntington Beach to protest Gov. @GavinNewsom's executive order shutting down beaches:pic.twitter.com/n2LOYigM7v — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 1, 2020

A new study found “significant relationships” between low vitamin D levels and increased coronavirus deaths and prior studies have found healthy vitamin D levels are linked to reduced risk of respiratory infections so ordering everyone to stay cooped up in their homes may actually be putting lives at risk.

“Newport Beach voted Saturday to support legal action filed by the cities of Huntington Beach and Dana Point to reopen Orange County beaches after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a countywide shutdown of shores Thursday,” KTLA reported.

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!