‘No Wall, No Deal’: Lindsey Graham Gives Ultimatum to House Minority Leader

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.

The ongoing struggle that US President Donald Trump is spearheading against the Congress to pass a bill securing $5.7 billion in funding for a US-Mexico border wall led the government into a partial shutdown on 21 December after the Senate failed to approve a budget bill.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has issued an ultimatum to House Minority Leader, Nancy Pelosi, and other Democrats in the lower house stating that the budget deal will not be reached unless it includes funding for the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico.

The tweet comes after Democratic leaders reportedly left the negotiating table on 27 December refusing to discuss ways of restoring government operations. Pelosi told reporters that she would rather leave the government in indefinite shutdown than agrees to fund Trump’s wall.

Some netizens were not happy about Graham’s ultimatum, as in their view, it will only prolong the government shutdown.

Though some shifted the blame not to Democrats or Graham, but on the US president.

Others suggested that the US should not blame the Democrats, but the Mexicans, who, in their opinion, should have paid for the wall.

Many Twitterians were supportive of Republicans, even suggesting possible compromises.


