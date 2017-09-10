No wonder Hillary’s book is so thick: Now she’s blaming the ‘godforsaken Electoral College’

Here we go … Hillary Clinton is very slowly leaking out her memoir, “What Happened,” page by page, with each page representing a different person, place, or thing to blame for her loss to Donald Trump. Even Barack Obama takes some heat for not giving a televised address to the nation on Russian hacking.

Of course Russia is listed among those things that happened, as are James Comey, WikiLeaks, and the “godforsaken Electoral College.”

Clinton missed a few chances in the campaign, but now that she has a lot of free time on her hands, she’s not missing any chances to lay the blame for her defeat, even if it means calling out the Electoral College.

“I wasn’t just running against Donald Trump,” she writes. “I was up against the Russian intelligence apparatus, a misguided FBI director, and now the godforsaken Electoral College.”

Poor thing.

Glad to see Hillary's finally stopped blaming herself for this loss. https://t.co/r67yOPqoDN — John Graziano (@jvgraz) September 8, 2017

She had no problem with "the godforsaken electoral college" until she herself collapsed the blue wall. — 📚A Personal Opinion🔬 (@SableViews) September 8, 2017

Her whining about the "godforsaken electoral college" is a NEW low. — 📚A Personal Opinion🔬 (@SableViews) September 8, 2017

"godforsaken Electoral College" – shows what she really thinks of the rule of law. — Capt. Mack Sparrow (@TheRealistocrat) September 8, 2017

HRC stated she was up against the "Godforsaken Electoral college" a presidential election is won by electoral votes right? NO MORE EXCUSES! — ∞°ŦĦɆπɌȺⱣŦᵾɌɆ°∞ (@SARGSIG) September 9, 2017

We’re certain she has a few more excuses, but you probably have to buy the book to find out what they are. She’s got to hold something back, right?

"now" lolololololol — Tim Johnson (@td_johnson) September 9, 2017

Everyday the musings/rantings become more bizarre. — 😎Outwest (@jeh7041) September 9, 2017

#persist she does. Oh brother — Scott Richter (@scottyrik) September 9, 2017

Her book appears to be entirely fan service for her dumbest supporters. — Kyle Baxter (@kbaxter) September 9, 2017

Can she be any more embarrassing? She even blamed her own constituents for not working harder to get her elected. What a LOSER #hillary — 🇺🇸USA STRONG (@fiscalconserve) September 9, 2017

That damn electoral college. How it came out of nowhere and blindsided her. — Kaitain (@Kaitain_FL) September 9, 2017

And when the hell did they put in a state called “Wisconsin”? Someone on her campaign should have told her to drop by a Chipotle there.

Seriously? Like the EC was a fraking surprise? Only a loser would complain about the rules after losing the game. — PhobicCarrot (@PhobicCarrot) September 9, 2017

It's funny until you realize that they are now actively trying to get rid of it. https://t.co/lUcOLvF6Pk — AW (@ArtbyAWOHS) September 9, 2017

They have been since Bush v. Gore. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 9, 2017