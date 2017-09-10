No wonder Hillary’s book is so thick: Now she’s blaming the ‘godforsaken Electoral College’

Here we go … Hillary Clinton is very slowly leaking out her memoir, “What Happened,” page by page, with each page representing a different person, place, or thing to blame for her loss to Donald Trump. Even Barack Obama takes some heat for not giving a televised address to the nation on Russian hacking.

Of course Russia is listed among those things that happened, as are James Comey, WikiLeaks, and the “godforsaken Electoral College.”

Clinton missed a few chances in the campaign, but now that she has a lot of free time on her hands, she’s not missing any chances to lay the blame for her defeat, even if it means calling out the Electoral College.

“I wasn’t just running against Donald Trump,” she writes. “I was up against the Russian intelligence apparatus, a misguided FBI director, and now the godforsaken Electoral College.”

Poor thing.

We’re certain she has a few more excuses, but you probably have to buy the book to find out what they are. She’s got to hold something back, right?

And when the hell did they put in a state called “Wisconsin”? Someone on her campaign should have told her to drop by a Chipotle there.


