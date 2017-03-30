With no proof and for no reason, Noam Chomsky claims Trump will stage a false-flag terror attack.


Related Articles

BREXIT Begins: Deconstructing The Super State In UK & US

BREXIT Begins: Deconstructing The Super State In UK & US

Special Reports
Comments
Melania Vs Hillary Is Elegance Vs Perversion

Melania Vs Hillary Is Elegance Vs Perversion

Special Reports
Comments

Mike Cernovich Destroys 60 Min Interview

Special Reports
Comments

Russia Threatens To Leak Obama’s Secrets

Special Reports
Comments

The Shift In Global Consciousness Is Happening

Special Reports
Comments

Comments