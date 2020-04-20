Nobel Prize Winner Says Coronavirus Had To Come From A Lab

How much evidence will it take for the coronavirus narrative to reveal the horrible truth?

The Coronavirus is engineered.

In fact, the truth is far direr than most of America can swallow.

Recently, a French virologist & Nobel prize winner claimed that the Coronavirus originated in a lab.

The research was based on the fact that COVID-19’s genome has elements of HIV & Malaria, a genome that the French virologist is an expert on.

Professor Luc Montagnier also says that research papers are being suppressed.

Not only is the coronavirus engineered by biowarfare technicians reportedly paid for by the Obama Administration, but that evidence is currently being intensely covered up.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch Live: Fauci Condemns Infowars Protest; Owen Shroyer Announces Another!

Watch Live: Fauci Condemns Infowars Protest; Owen Shroyer Announces Another!

Special Reports
Comments
Hollywood Chooses Propaganda Over Patriotism

Hollywood Chooses Propaganda Over Patriotism

Special Reports
Comments

The True Agenda Of The World Health Organization

Special Reports
Comments

Californians Latest To Protest Stay-At-Home Orders – Call To “Open Cali”

Special Reports
Comments

Watch Live: Weekend of Rallies Kick Off to Reopen America, As Patriots Defy Tyranny

Special Reports
Comments

Comments