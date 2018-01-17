Nobel Prize Winner: Trump Has Launched a Nationalist "Revolution" Against the Elite

Nobel Prize winning economist and globalist Robert Shiller says that President Donald Trump has launched a nationalist “revolution” against the elite.

Speaking to CNBC and undoubtedly on behalf of many of the political class, Shiller said he found it “troublesome” and was “concerned” that the Trump phenomenon was derailing globalism.

“Trump is a revolution unfortunately, (and one) who’s reaffirming nationalism,” said Shiller, expressing his desire that Democrats will recapture control of Congress after the mid-terms so that Trump’s agenda is “defanged”.

The Yale University economics professor indicated that the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, which Trump will attend, will see globalists scheme ways of derailing “the international growth of populism and nationalism” that has surged as a result of Brexit and Trump.

Shiller also reveals that Davos will be hosting a session based on “Narrative Economics” and “the effects that narratives and stories can have on the global economy.”

He explains that many elitists still don’t understand that narratives, particularly those that go “viral,” are what shape society.

“Though these narratives are deeply human phenomena that are difficult to study in a scientific manner, quantitative analysis may help us gain a better understanding of these epidemics in the future,” says Shiller.

In other words, thanks to the decline of mainstream media and the growth of the Internet, the global elite is losing its ability to control and monopolize the narrative, which was one of the major factors that led to Trump’s election victory in the first place.

As we reported back in September, globalist publication the Economist, seen by many as the voice of the international elite, expressed its panic that Trump was a “present danger” to their “new world order” and that he must be removed from power.

Last August, former CIA agent and CNN analyst Philip Mudd said on air “the government’s gonna kill” Donald Trump because he was disrespecting the deep state and the political class.

