NoBeto: Dems Blast O'Rouke as Support Fades

Democrats are now outright rejecting Beto O’Rouke over his ‘doctor appointment’ livestreams and other apparent gaffes as the candidate struggles to stay relevant in the presidential race.

It’s almost as if some Democrats built up Beto in their minds during his senatorial race, and he’s failing to live up to those expectations.

For one thing, O’Rourke recently livestreamed his haircut, which wasn’t unlike his criticized dentist office livestream, despite the fact that he also recently declared his campaign would undergo a Hillary-style ‘reboot.’

Beto is livestreaming his haircut pic.twitter.com/xAuBtC7BWe — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) May 15, 2019

This ignited a #NoBeto hashtag pushed by some Democrats on Twitter.

He should skip the trim and just head home. End the embarrassment, dude. #NoBeto https://t.co/KrQPZvEZAA — rosie north (@rosiebackroads) May 17, 2019

Let’s face it: the guy is weird. And not Presidential material. At this point, I’m not even sure he should run for the Senate. #NoBeto — HSetzler 🌊 (@HeatherSetzler) May 16, 2019

This is why he can’t be taken seriously. He was “born for it” – to be pictured getting a hair cut and his ear hairs cut. #Seriously #NoBETo https://t.co/jdCWyjVUIw — iRhysTay #Vetting2020 ✊🏾🏳️‍🌈👊🏾 (@iRhysTay) May 17, 2019

O’Rourke is also facing a lack of voter enthusiasm outside social media; for one thing, he’s been giving speeches to small crowds attended by those not necessarily on board with his campaign.

For example, last month he spoke to only a few dozen in Las Vegas:

Around 35 people here to see Beto O’Rourke at UNLV. The rally was supposed to be held in the courtyard outside, but students told me no one is on campus on Fridays bc it’s mainly a commuter school. pic.twitter.com/zFygogVAe6 — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) April 26, 2019

A professor at @unlv told me this campus is a ghost town on Fridays, but this is a very small crowd for @BetoORourke in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/RAoG97PqC5 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) April 26, 2019

Likewise, O’Rourke was greeted by a smaller-than-anticipated crowd in Iowa, the Washington Examiner reported in early April, adding that some in attendance were open to supporting other candidates.



“One Iowa student even ran into O’Rourke in the bathroom before the event started — except the student asked him if he was there to hear O’Rourke speak,” the outlet reported.

The candidate enjoyed surging popularity when ran against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), but interestingly Beto won Texas counties that Gov. Greg Abbott also won, and Abbott is just as conservative as Cruz, if not more so.

This may suggest that Cruz’s then-unpopularity among Republicans was also an understated factor in the race, and may partially explain why O’Rourke is having trouble sustaining the popularity he experienced last year.

