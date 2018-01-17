Nobody Attended Jeff Flake’s Fake News Speech Comparing Trump To Stalin

Sen. Jeff Flake claims President Trump’s treatment of the fake news press harks back to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Flake, dubbed Jeff “Flakey” by President Trump, made the remarks before an empty Senate chamber Wednesday blasting Trump ahead of his highly-anticipated Fake News Awards.

“It is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Joseph Stalin to describe his enemies,” Flake said, referring to a tweet where Trump called five fake news outlets “the enemy of the American people.”

“It bears noting that so fraught with malice was the phrase ‘enemy of the people’ that even Nikita Khrushchev forbade its use, telling the Soviet Communist Party that the phrase had been introduced by Stalin for the purpose of ‘annihilating such individuals’ who disagreed with the supreme leader.”

“The enemy of the people the Free Press is the despots enemy which makes the Free Press the guardian of democracy,” Flake stated.

The retiring Arizona senator’s speech went on for about 15 minutes and was attended by only two Democrat senators, but it was touted as a major offensive against Trump by the likes of NPR and CNBC.

Flake, of course, did not mention 90 percent of corporate press coverage regarding Trump’s presidency has been negative.

Meanwhile, President Trump is set to honor the “most corrupt & biased of the mainstream media” Wednesday, though few details regarding the procession have been released.

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

A previous tweet indicated the president would hold the ceremony around 5 o’clock ET, before he rescheduled it for later in the week.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

“Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media,” Trump’s tweet read.

