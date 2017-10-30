‘Nobody’s Going to Stop Me’: Corey Feldman Says He’ll Release ‘Every Name’ of Hollywood Pedos

The names of several pedophiles who work in Hollywood will soon be revealed, actor turned singer Corey Feldman told the Today Show Monday.

In an interview with Matt Lauer, Feldman claimed he’d already shared many names with police in California in 1993, adding he’d been the subject of death threats due to his desire to go public with information concerning high level pedophiles in Hollywood.

“How prevalent is what you’re talking about in Hollywood today?” Lauer asks.

“I believe there’s a lot of darkness in Hollywood right now, and I believe it’s been there for quite sometime and as we’ve seen with the Harvey Weinstein scandal, it continues to unfold. New names come forward every day. Now there’s names of misconduct with Kevin Spacey, with this child actor who came forward today,” Feldman states.

Family Guy Joked About Kevin Spacey Pedophilia In 2005/Corey Feldman Releases Names Posted by Alex Jones on Monday, October 30, 2017

“It’s gonna continue unraveling. This is just the beginning. It’s just the tip of the iceberg. So everything you’re seeing is building up to what I believe is going to be a dam breaking open.”

Read an excerpt of Feldman’s interview via Grabien:

LAUER: “Why are you talking to me? Why aren’t you talking to the police right now?”

FELDMAN: “I told the police. In fact if anyone wants to go back to 1993, when I was interviewed by the Santa Barbara Police Department. I sat there and gave them the names. They are on record. They have all of this information, but they were scanning Michael Jackson. All they cared about was trying about to find something on Michael Jackson.”

LAUER: “Who you said, by the way, did not abuse you.”

FELDMAN: “Who Michael was innocent. And that was what the interview was about with the pollice in 1993. I told them, he is not that guy. And they said, maybe you don’t understand your friend. And I said, no, I know the difference between pedophiles and somebody that is not a pedophile because I have been molested. Here’s the names, go investigate. And let me push this forward, there are thousands of people in Hollywood that have the same information. Why is it all on me? Why is it, if I don’t release the names in the next two months, six months or a year, I’m the bad guy. I’m the victim here. I’m the one who has been abused. I’m the one who is trying to come forward and do something about it.”

LAUER: “But —“ [crosstalk]

FELDMAN: “Please, I’m sorry. There are thousands of people out there, Matt, who have this information. Any one of those child actors that went to the teenage soda pop clubs with me when I was a kid, know who those people are and the people who ran it. Anybody can go back through history and look at the Teen magazines and say what was the name of that venue they were promoting and who ran that venue own who endorsed it.”

LAUER: “You said you have death threats because you have this information.”

FELDMAN: “Yes.”

LAUER: “And have threatened to expose it. Another reason I think to go to police. That’s a crime to threaten someone’s life.”

FELDMAN: “I’ve gone to the police with that, as well.”

LAUER: “And what would be wrong about going to the police now again? Didn’t work out in Santa Barbara.”

FELDMAN: “There’s a statute of limitations, Matt, in the state of Claifornia which protects people. It’s not that way in New York. It’s that way only where the movie industry is, conveniently enough in California. That’s the seriousness of this. You cannot. Because if I were to go to the police, I would be he one who’s getting sued. Henceforth, I need a team of lawyers and I need a team of security to be around me at all times, to keep me safe so I can get this message done.”

LAUER: “Really, really quickly.”

FELDMAN: “I’m not playing around. It’s serious stuff. I vow I will release every name that I have any knowledge of, period. And nobody’s going to stop me this time, as long as people support this.”

Last week the Lost Boys actor announced a crowdfunding project aimed at helping him produce a feature film which he believes is the best way to expose the pedophile elite.

The Goonies former child actor also described a recent “near-death experience” when two trucks attempted to run him over after he made a video confirming he would be targeting Hollywood.

“Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a cross walk,” Feldman recounted, adding that several of his band members “decided to quit because they’re afraid for their lives.”

The campaign, which has a goal of $10 million, has raised over $150,000 in donations Feldman says he’ll use to “fight back against the Hollywood system.”

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735