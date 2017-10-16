Noel Gallagher Slams "Hippy" Attitude to Islam That Allows Terrorists to Roam Free

Former Oasis icon Noel Gallagher has slammed the “hippy” attitude towards Islam in the UK that allows thousands of known jihadists to roam the streets.

Gallagher was responding to the Manchester Arena bombing back in May that killed 23 people, including attacker Salman Abedi, and injured a further 250 during an Ariana Grande concert.

“Our government – seemingly – are powerless to f**ing stop this sh*t,” said the musician, adding, “I have children and they’re growing up in London and they take the tube and I take the tube….and there’s like bombers roaming free around the f**king city.”

“Our government and the government before them and the next f**king government after this one will be powerless to stop it because of some hippy ideal about people’s religious beliefs – f**k those c*nts is what I say,” asserted Gallagher.

Gallagher’s comments are particularly noteworthy because his song, Don’t Look Back in Anger, was widely invoked during tributes to the victims of the Manchester attack.

Gallagher said he thought the song was already “a huge anthem before that f**king Islamic f**king goon put that bomb in the Arena,” and added he wished the whole thing had never happened and that the song just meant what it had before the attack.

In denouncing political correctness as it relates to Islamic terrorism, Gallagher echoes the sentiments of another Manchester music icon, his close friend Morrissey.

Shortly after the Manchester Arena attack, the former Smiths legend blasted the UK’s lax policies on immigration, adding that everyone was petrified of making the connection between Islam and terrorism.

“Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says the attack is the work of an ‘extremist’. An extreme what? An extreme rabbit?” asked Morrissey.

“In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private,” the singer wrote on his Facebook page. “Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims. How easy to be unafraid when one is protected from the line of fire. The people have no such protections.”

He also lamented that despite the attacks, Theresa May’s immigration policy would not change.

The UK lets in over 300,000 net immigrants each year, many of whom come from Muslim countries.

