Nolte: 7 Amazing Facts About Trump’s Economy Media Don’t Want You to Know

Now that we are a full year into President Trump’s increasingly consequential first term, it is long past time to give him complete ownership of the American economy.

If it seems odd to do so after only a year, that is due to former President Barack Obama, who never stopped blaming his predecessor for a recovery that never arrived because Obama could not stop sabotaging it with his anti-growth policies and anti-free market rhetoric.

Even lying conspiracy theorists in the media and Democrat Party backed by a special prosecutor, even the gale force wind of hate and lies, have not stopped Trump from keeping his eye on the economic ball. And the payoff for the average American has been beneficial in ways that just a year ago the media said would be impossible under a President Trump.

