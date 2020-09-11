Nolte: 88% of Elite Film Critics Love ‘Cuties’ Compared to 3% of Audience

As of right now, a full 88 percent of critics approve of Cuties, Netflix’s piece of soft-core child pornography, while only three percent of the audience agree.

That’s not a typo.

Three percent.

Over the years, I’ve seen some wide gulfs between audience and critic at Rotten Tomatoes, but that probably takes the cake and the pie and the whole enchilada.

Keep in mind, Rotten Tomatoes has worked hard to game these scores to protect its Hollywood masters, and still it’s 88 to three.

Read More

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!