Nolte: Draft DNC Platform Declares White Americans Too Rich, Too Privileged, and Too Evil

Image Credits: Westend61 | Getty.

The Democrat National Committee draft platform for its 2020 convention mentions “whites” a total of 15 times, each of them within a “damning” context — a detail first noticed by the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard.

“In more than 80 pages in the draft platform published by Politico, whites are mentioned 15 times, all critical, including three references to white supremacy or supremacists and one to white nationalists,” Bedard writes.

He adds, “In most mentions, the reference is to how whites are better off at the expense of others. And the promise often is to ‘close the gap’ between minorities and whites, though no solutions are offered.”

If this is a legitimate draft, the fact that it’s a merely a draft means nothing. It still reveals how ugly the Democrat Party has become and how ugly and divisive the future will be, should this approach to national politics ever prevail.

Read More

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Florida Reportedly Counts Person Who Died of ‘Gunshot Wound of Head’ As COVID-19 Death

Florida Reportedly Counts Person Who Died of ‘Gunshot Wound of Head’ As COVID-19 Death

U.S. News
Comments
WATCH: Marxist Soy Boy Cries Over Rubber Bullet Wounds after Trying to Burn Down Courthouse

WATCH: Marxist Soy Boy Cries Over Rubber Bullet Wounds after Trying to Burn Down Courthouse

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Roots for Coronavirus Because It’s “Beating Trump and Beating Him Badly”

U.S. News
comments

Judge Orders Release of Epstein Flight Logs in Ghislaine Maxwell Lawsuit

U.S. News
comments

Miami Creates 39-Cop Mask Enforcement Team, Fines and Jail Time for Offenders

U.S. News
comments

Comments