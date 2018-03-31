Nolte: Media Seek To Destroy Laura Ingraham Because She's A Conservative Woman

The pretext being used to destroy a conservative woman, Fox News star Laura Ingraham, is that she accused a 17-year-old of “whining.”

Even after apologizing to anti-gun activist David Hogg, the corporate media and the organized left, with a lot of help from gutless corporations, are still determined to dismantle Ingraham’s entire professional life — to shut a conservative woman up by removing her platform, all because she accused a teenager of “whining.”

Keep in mind that Hogg is not just any 17-year-old. He is a foul-mouthed hurler of extremist, partisan venom and a shield for a media eager to disarm and silence their enemies on the right. And in order to enjoy that shield, the media have handed Hogg unlimited power.

To begin with, the media, most especially CNN, knowingly allow Hogg to spread conspiracy theories, to accuse the NRA of being “child murderers,” to describe anyone who disagrees with him as “pathetic fuckers that want to keep killing our children,” to accuse Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) of taking money in exchange for the lives of students, and to claim NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch “doesn’t care about these children’s lives.”

