Nolte: Oliver Stone Rips Hollywood as "Too Fragile, Too Sensitive"

Three-time Oscar-winner Oliver Stone told the far-left New York Times he’s no longer “anxious” to make movies in a Hollywood that’s “too fragile, too sensitive,” and “like an Alice in Wonderland tea party.”

The Times interviewed Stone to promote the release of the 73-year-old director’s upcoming memoir, Chasing the Light. The outspoken Stone admits that after a near-15 year run of films that captured the zeitgeist and drove the national conversation, those days are over. But he also admitted, in so many words, that there is no real place for him in mainstream Hollywood anymore, that the industry’s “politically correct [expletive]” means he is no longer welcome.

How can a true artist fully express himself with a “sensitivity counselor” on the set?

OLIVER STONE: The problem is in Hollywood. It’s just so expensive — the marketing. Everything has become too fragile, too sensitive. Hollywood now — you can’t make a film without a Covid adviser. You can’t make a film without a sensitivity counselor. It’s ridiculous.

