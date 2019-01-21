Non-Essential Government Workers Should Find Jobs in Private Sector

Democrats continue to squawk about how inhumane the government shutdown is because non-essential government workers aren’t getting their paychecks.

But if they are non-essential, then why are we even paying them to begin with?

Taxation is theft and forcing Americans to pay for something they don’t want to fund is immoral.

These non-essential workers should seek employment in the private sector, especially since there are many more jobs available thanks to Trump’s tax and regulatory cuts.

Infowars version with live comments:

Brighteon Version:


Related Articles

It's okay to smirk.

It’s okay to smirk.

U.S. News
Comments
Democratic Homeland Security Chair: "I Would Not Rule Out A Wall"

Democratic Homeland Security Chair: “I Would Not Rule Out A Wall”

U.S. News
Comments

Verified Leftist Calls For MAGA Kids to be ‘Fired On’, School Burned Down

U.S. News
comments

Sandmann Family Releases Statement: I Thought ‘Remaining Motionless & Calm’ Would ‘Diffuse The Situation’

U.S. News
comments

Top DOJ Official Reportedly Helped Keep Opioid Executives From Prison. She’s Since Defended Pharma Against The Government

U.S. News
comments

Comments