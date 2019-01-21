Non-Essential Government Workers Should Find Jobs in Private Sector

Democrats continue to squawk about how inhumane the government shutdown is because non-essential government workers aren’t getting their paychecks.

But if they are non-essential, then why are we even paying them to begin with?

Taxation is theft and forcing Americans to pay for something they don’t want to fund is immoral.

These non-essential workers should seek employment in the private sector, especially since there are many more jobs available thanks to Trump’s tax and regulatory cuts.

