Non-EU Migration to UK Hits Highest Level Since Records Began Under "Conservative" Government

Non-EU immigration to the United Kingdom has hit its highest level since records began under a supposedly “conservative” government that is also overseeing a de-facto tax service to rescue illegal boat migrants and bring them into the country.

“Figures show an estimated 282,000 more non-EU citizens came to the UK than left in 2019, the highest since the information was first gathered in 1975,” reports BBC News.

More than 677,000 people moved to the UK last year, despite the current Conservative government vowing to being immigration levels down to the tens of thousands.

There are more non-EU migrants moving to Britain under the Tories than under the left-wing Labour government, a party which openly embraced “multiculturalism” and mass immigration.

As if to rub salt in the wounds, the current government is also overseeing a policy of rescuing illegal migrants arriving via small boats in the English Channel.

As Nigel Farage has documented, the boat migrants are being handed over by the French Navy to the British Navy who then offer them a de-facto taxi service into the country.

I just witnessed the French Navy escorting illegal migrants into British waters, despite the money we are paying them. They even tried to prevent us from filming the handover, as you can see in the video. This is an outrage and a scandal. Time for the government to get a grip. pic.twitter.com/hT8ctbZag5 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 20, 2020

In the period that citizens have been in lockdown, the UK government has picked up at least 1,085 people according to official figures.

“Having witnessed such a French Navy-assisted crossing myself this week, I feel qualified to predict that if this influx is not tackled, thousands more will come over the summer,” writes Farage.

“It is important to be clear from the outset: the vast majority of the people choosing this route into our country are young men and economic migrants. They are not refugees. It is as if a sign has been hung on the White Cliffs of Dover that reads: “Everyone welcome.”

One of the reasons the people of Britain voted for Brexit is to take back control of immigration. While this of course only technically applies to EU immigration, the Conservative government has proven that it is conservative in name only and has in fact allowed unprecedented numbers of migrants, both legal and illegal, to enter the UK.

What is the point in voting for a supposedly “conservative” government that has opened up Britain’s borders even wider than Labour ever could?

