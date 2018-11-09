‘None of the Above’ Leads Dem 2020 Presidential Field

Democrats are not enthusiastic about their current crop of presidential contenders, which spells problems for the party in 2020.

A poll by Hill.TV found that “none of the above” was the top choice of a Democratic presidential preference poll, beating out former Vice President Joe Biden and 2016 contenders Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

“None of the above” took 30% of the vote in the survey conducted among 680 registered voters who identified themselves as Democrats or independents.

Interestingly, the newest names floating around, Michael Bloomberg, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, all took 4% with the exception of Booker, who only polled at 3%.

This spells trouble ahead for the party, which analysts said was struggling to find leadership in its post-Obama era.

It also reveals that Warren in particular took damage from her botched “DNA results” roll out last month, in which she took flak from federally-recognized Cherokee groups who said her test proved nothing.

“A Morning Consult/Politico poll from October found that just 34% of Democratic respondents believed Warren’s actions were ‘appropriate,’” reported The Hill.