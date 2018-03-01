Nonprofits Struggle With New Google Ad Policy

Thousands of nonprofit organizations could lose a monthly advertising grant from Alphabet Inc’s Google as soon as Thursday, cutting off an important source of traffic to their websites.

Google gives $10,000 in credits each to 35,000 nonprofits worldwide every month to buy ads on its search engine. But Google found that some ads received few clicks and announced in December that it would stop funding groups that generate clicks off less than 5 percent of their ads in two consecutive months.

Grant recipients called it a wake-up call to pay attention to Google after years of focusing on social media marketing.

Read more