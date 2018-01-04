Nordstrom Begins Hiring Spree

Image Credits: Mike Kalasnik, Flickr.

Retailer Nordstrom (JWN) will begin hiring 250 employees for its new standalone menswear store in New York City on Wednesday, at a time when many traditional retailers are downsizing or adopting new strategies to cope with declining store traffic and e-commerce rivals.

Nordstrom says sales and support positions based at the men’s store will be posted online as of Jan. 3.

The company is hiring sales representatives for men’s apparel, shoes, grooming and other sectors, as well as support roles in areas like housekeeping and loss prevention.

