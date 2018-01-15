North and South Korea discuss Pyongyang's plan to send art troupe to Olympics

Officials from the two states met to hash out details about the troupe performing in South Korea, The Associated Press reported Sunday night.

South Korean officials told the news wire that the officials likely just talked logistics, like when and where the troupe would perform.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry said it asked North Korea to quickly get back to them about determining a time to talk about sending a delegation of athletes and other officials to the Games, according to a separate AP report.

Despite their steps to open talks ahead of the Winter Olympics, North Korea accused the South of “sordid acts of chilling” their reconciliation efforts and indicated that they could cancel the plan to send a delegation.

