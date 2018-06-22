North and South Korea discuss reunion meetings for divided families

Delegations from North and South Korea agreed on Friday to arrange the first reunions in three years of some of the families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

The reunions – scheduled for Aug. 20 to Aug. 26 – are an emotive issue, especially for the elderly relatives taking part in tearful meetings after decades of separation – and have taken place from time to time during periods of good ties between the two Koreas.

The Red Cross organizations from the two countries will arrange the reunions which will involve about 200 selected people from the two sides, they said in a joint statement after a meeting of delegations.

