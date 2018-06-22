North and South Korea discuss reunion meetings for divided families

Image Credits: Flickr.

Delegations from North and South Korea agreed on Friday to arrange the first reunions in three years of some of the families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

The reunions – scheduled for Aug. 20 to Aug. 26 – are an emotive issue, especially for the elderly relatives taking part in tearful meetings after decades of separation – and have taken place from time to time during periods of good ties between the two Koreas.

The Red Cross organizations from the two countries will arrange the reunions which will involve about 200 selected people from the two sides, they said in a joint statement after a meeting of delegations.

Read more


Related Articles

Killings by security forces rife in Venezuela, rule of law 'virtually absent': U.N.

Killings by security forces rife in Venezuela, rule of law ‘virtually absent’: U.N.

World News
Comments
Italy Moves to Seize Two Migrant Rescue Ships

Italy Moves to Seize Two Migrant Rescue Ships

World News
Comments

NYT Mocked After Video Of ‘Unaccompanied Migrant Children’ Appears to Show Grown Men

World News
Comments

Almost half of Germans want Merkel to resign, poll shows

World News
Comments

Just Over The U.S. Border, A Once Mighty Nation Is In The Process Of A Complete And Total Societal Meltdown

World News
Comments

Comments