North Carolina lawmakers announce deal to repeal state's controversial 'bathroom bill'

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced via Twitter that a compromise had been reached to repeal the state’s controversial “bathroom bill.”
Late Wednesday, Cooper tweeted, “I support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise.” He said the agreement is “not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation.
Earlier, Sen. Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore held a 10:30 p.m. ET press conference to announce that an agreement had been reached, according to WRAL-TV in Raleigh.
Just in: @NC_Governor statement on #HB2 repeal deal #ncpol #ncga pic.twitter.com/gXCA9vuVOY
House Bill 142 was moved into the Senate Rules Committee Wednesday evening. The bill initially dealt with occupational licensing boards, but will be stripped and replaced.