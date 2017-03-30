North Carolina lawmakers announce deal to repeal state's controversial 'bathroom bill'

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced via Twitter that a compromise had been reached to repeal the state’s controversial “bathroom bill.”

Late Wednesday, Cooper tweeted, “I support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise.” He said the agreement is “not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation.

Earlier, Sen. Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore held a 10:30 p.m. ET press conference to announce that an agreement had been reached, according to WRAL-TV in Raleigh.

House Bill 142 was moved into the Senate Rules Committee Wednesday evening. The bill initially dealt with occupational licensing boards, but will be stripped and replaced.

