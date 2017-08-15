North Carolina protesters topple Confederate soldier statue
Share36
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 36

Protesters in North Carolina toppled a nearly century-old statue of a Confederate soldier on Monday at a rally against racism following the clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia over a statue of Confederate hero Robert E. Lee.

Activists in Durham brought a ladder up to the statue and used a rope to pull down the Confederate Soldiers Monument that was dedicated in 1924.

A diverse crowd of dozens cheered as the statue of a soldier holding a rifle fell to the ground in front of an old courthouse building that now houses local government offices.

Seconds after the monument fell, protesters began kicking the crumpled bronze monument.

Hours after the statue was toppled, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: ‘The racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable but there is a better way to remove these monuments – RC’.

Read more

Share36
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 36

Related Articles

Mother of Charlottesville victim thanks Trump for words of 'comfort'

Mother of Charlottesville victim thanks Trump for words of ‘comfort’

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Anchor Rolls Her Eyes After Trump Calls Acosta ‘Fake News’

CNN Anchor Rolls Her Eyes After Trump Calls Acosta ‘Fake News’

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Murdoch & WH Dems Urging POTUS to Dump Bannon, Give Trump Voters Middle Finger

U.S. News
Comments

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder: Hate Speech ‘Is Not Protected Under the First Amendment’

U.S. News
Comments

‘Tolerant’ Antifa Protesters Assault MSM Journalist, Bust Head Open

U.S. News
Comments

Comments