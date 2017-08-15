North Carolina protesters topple Confederate soldier statue

Protesters in North Carolina toppled a nearly century-old statue of a Confederate soldier on Monday at a rally against racism following the clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia over a statue of Confederate hero Robert E. Lee.

Activists in Durham brought a ladder up to the statue and used a rope to pull down the Confederate Soldiers Monument that was dedicated in 1924.

A diverse crowd of dozens cheered as the statue of a soldier holding a rifle fell to the ground in front of an old courthouse building that now houses local government offices.

Seconds after the monument fell, protesters began kicking the crumpled bronze monument.

Hours after the statue was toppled, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: ‘The racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable but there is a better way to remove these monuments – RC’.

