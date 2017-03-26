North Dakota: The 2nd Amendment Is Your Concealed Carry Permit

On Thursday Governor Doug Burgum (R) signed legislation allowing North Dakota residents to carry a handgun concealed for self-defense without a permit.

The legislation–House Bill 1169–passed the House on February 21 by a vote of 83-9. It passed the Senate on March 21 by a vote of 34-13.

USNews reports that the permitless carry law allows law-abiding citizens 18 and over to carry a concealed handgun for self-defense as long as they “have a valid ID and notify law enforcement of the weapon during instances such as a traffic stop.”

According to the West Fargo Pioneer, upon signing the bill Governor Burgum said, “North Dakota has a rich heritage of hunting and a culture of deep respect for firearm safety. As a hunter and gun owner myself, I strongly support gun rights for law-abiding citizens. House Bill 1169 allows citizens to exercise their Second Amendment right under the U.S. Constitution.”

