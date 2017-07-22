North Korea 2016 Economic Growth at 17-Year High Despite Sanctions

Image Credits: STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images.

North Korea’s economy grew at its fastest pace in 17 years in 2016, South Korea’s central bank said on Friday, despite the isolated country facing international sanctions aimed at curbing its defiant pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in North Korea last year rose 3.9 percent from the previous year when the economy contracted due to a drought and low commodity prices, the Bank of Korea said. The expansion, driven by mining and energy, marked the biggest rise since a 6.1 percent gain in 1999.

North Korea, which counts China as its biggest trading partner, also boosted exports by 4.6 percent, the most since an 11.8 percent jump in 2013.

Still, the isolated state’s per capita gross national income in 2016 was just 1.5 million won ($1,342), less than 5 percent of the comparable number in South Korea.

Experts Agree: Trump Is Planning Limited North Korean Strike Next Month


Trump Admin Withholds $50 Million From Pakistan Over Failure to Combat Terror

Mosques in Israel Shut Down to Encourage Muslims to Throng Temple Mount

Defense Secretary Rips Media Coverage of Trump-Putin Meeting

Eyewitness To Mass Extermination Of Christians In The Middle East Tells All

Trump Declares ISIS 'Falling Fast' At Pentagon Briefing

