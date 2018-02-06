North Korea accuses US of considering preemptive strike

North Korea accused the United States on Tuesday of laying the foundation for a potential pre-emptive strike.

North Korean diplomat Ju Yong Chol said at the United Nations Conference on Disarmament that the U.S. is “deploying large nuclear assets” near North Korea in preparation for a possible pre-emptive attack, Reuters reported.

“In view of the nature and scale of U.S. military reinforcements, they are designed to make a pre-emptive strike against the DPRK,” Ju said, using an acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name.

“U.S. officials including the defense secretary and the CIA director repeatedly talked about DPRK nuclear and missile threat to justify their argument for a military option and a new concept of a so-called ‘bloody nose’, a limited pre-emptive strike on the DPRK is under consideration within the U.S. administration.”

