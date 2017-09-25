North Korea Accuses US of Declaring War, Says it has Right to Shoot Down Bombers

North Korea’s foreign minister on Monday accused President Donald Trump of declaring war, saying that gives the rogue regime the right to shoot down U.S. strategic bombers.

Pyongyang could target planes even when they are not flying in North Korean airspace, Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York.

“The whole world should clearly remember it was the U.S. who first declared war on our country,” he said.

“Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country,” he added.

