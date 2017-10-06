North Korea Admits Sanctions Are Having an Impact

Image Credits: KCNA via Reuters.

Just weeks after the U.N. Security Council imposed new sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, the regime admitted that the restrictions were having an impact.

The new sanctions were passed on Sept. 11 in response to a sixth underground nuclear test by North Korea. They ban all natural gas sales to the North, limit the amount of oil that can be sold to the country, and ban its exports of textile products.

President Donald Trump, who pushed for the sanctions, originally had wanted a complete halt to the sale of oil, but received pushback from Russia and China.

North Korea’s state media said on Sept. 29 that the sanctions are causing a “colossal amount of damage.” The media also threatened the United States with extinction.

Read more


Related Articles

North Korea 'ready to test new high range missile capable of hitting US west coast'

North Korea ‘ready to test new high range missile capable of hitting US west coast’

World at War
Comments
US military halts some exercises with Gulf countries over Qatar diplomatic crisis

US military halts some exercises with Gulf countries over Qatar diplomatic crisis

World at War
Comments

ISIS carries out attacks from US-controlled ‘black-hole’ area near Al-Tanf base – Russian MoD

World at War
Comments

2 million may die if NKorea nukes Seoul and Tokyo – report

World at War
Comments

Eyewitness To Vegas Massacre Recalls The Bloodshed

World at War
Comments

Comments