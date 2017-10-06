North Korea Admits Sanctions Are Having an Impact

Just weeks after the U.N. Security Council imposed new sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, the regime admitted that the restrictions were having an impact.

The new sanctions were passed on Sept. 11 in response to a sixth underground nuclear test by North Korea. They ban all natural gas sales to the North, limit the amount of oil that can be sold to the country, and ban its exports of textile products.

President Donald Trump, who pushed for the sanctions, originally had wanted a complete halt to the sale of oil, but received pushback from Russia and China.

North Korea’s state media said on Sept. 29 that the sanctions are causing a “colossal amount of damage.” The media also threatened the United States with extinction.

