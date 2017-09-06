North Korea can now at the very least claim that they have a powerful hydrogen bomb that can be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile that after tests in July gave the North Korean regime a range of 10,000 km and is advanced enough to reach the U.S. mainland.

President Trump has responded by suggesting a trade embargo with any country that does business with North Korea.

This could force China to cut its oil pipeline to North Korea.

General Mattis declared a massive military response to the threats.

The threats include the very real possibility of an EMP attack, as was mentioned by North Korean media.