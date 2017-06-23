North Korea has accused the US of conducting a smear campaign against the regime over Otto Warmbier, the American student who was sent home in a coma after 17 months in prison.

The 22-year-old, who died on 19 June just over a week after being flown home to Ohio, had spent a year suffering from a severe brain injury that North Korean doctors claimed had been caused by a heart attack and taking a pill for botulism.

In North Korea’s first public comment on Warmbier’s death, a spokesman for North Korea’s foreign ministry said claims that Warmbier was beaten and tortured in captivity were “groundless”.

