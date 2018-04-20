North Korea Freezes Nuclear Testing, Shuts Down Nuke Test Site

North Korea agreed on Friday to suspend all nuclear tests in anticipation of a meeting with President Trump, according to reports.

The Yonhap News Agency reports North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced the suspension of missile tests, in addition to the shut down of a nuclear site in the country’s northern region.

“From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles,” an announcement from the Korean Central News Agency stated.

“The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s northern side to guarantee transparency in suspending nuclear tests.”

The announcement comes as leaders from North and South Korea plan a summit with President Trump in upcoming weeks to discuss the possibility of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

President Trump lauded the move on Twitter saying it is “big progress” and “very good news” for the world.

“North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World – big progress! Look forward to our Summit.”

North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World – big progress! Look forward to our Summit. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

Watch Alex’s report from last month when N. Korea first asked for a meeting with Trump:

