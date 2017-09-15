'North Korea is a terrorist nation': Missile Test Met with Anger and Fear in Japan

Japanese people reacted with a mixture of anger and resignation to North Korea’s latest test launch of a missile over northern Japan, with some suggesting that the international community should now treat the regime of Kim Jong-un as a “terrorist organisation”.

Millions of residents were awoken by sirens and alerts on Friday as Pyongyang fired its second missile over the country in less than a month.

J-Alert going out on a civil defense box in someone's house pic.twitter.com/FZ8jEKJGEO — Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) September 14, 2017

“Japanese people have not been subjected to this kind of threat since the end of the war more than 70 years ago”, said Ken Kato, a Tokyo-based human rights activist.

“People genuinely feel that unless something is done quite soon, then their families are at risk”, he told The Telegraph. “This is the situation we are in now and we have to adapt to these realities, but these missile launches and nuclear tests are leading a lot of people to conclude that Japan needs its own nuclear deterrent.

