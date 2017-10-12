Is this the calm before the storm as President Trump recently hinted at?


Related Articles

Las Vegas Gunman Believed to have Used Hotel's Freight Elevator

Las Vegas Gunman Believed to have Used Hotel’s Freight Elevator

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: Voters Support Gun Rights Over Gun Control After Vegas Attack

Poll: Voters Support Gun Rights Over Gun Control After Vegas Attack

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Claims Alex Jones Fabricated Soros’ Nazi Ties

U.S. News
Comments

Report: FBI Wipes Phones & Laptops of Las Vegas Massacre Eyewitnesses

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Doubles Down: Network Licenses ‘Must Be Challenged’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments