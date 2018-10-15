North Korea Launches Website To Attract Foreign Trade, Investment

In what appeared to be a move to improve the economic growth of the country, North Korea recently launched a website dedicated to foreign trade and investment, a report said Monday.

According to the report in South Korean news agency Yonhap, the website called “Foreign Trade of DPR of Korea” was launched with an aim to attract foreign investment into the country. DPR refers to Democratic People’s Republic.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said North Korea’s economy was in a dire state, while adding it couldn’t go back on the promise made to President Donald Trump to denuclearize due to the same, the Time reported Sunday.

