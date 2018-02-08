North Korea: ‘No intention to meet with the US side’ during Olympics

North Korean state media said on Thursday that officials have no intention of meeting with their U.S. counterparts during the upcoming Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“Explicitly speaking, we have no intention to meet with the U.S. side during the stay in South Korea,” the KCNA news agency said, citing director-general at North Korea’s foreign ministry, Jo Yong Sam, according to Reuters.

“Our delegation’s visit to South Korea is only to take part in the Olympics and hail its successful holding.”

Vice President Pence, who will lead the U.S.’s delegation to the winter games, earlier this week did not rule out the possibility of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington at the competition.

Read more