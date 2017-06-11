North Korea 'not far away' from test-firing ICBM

North Korea says it is “not far away” from test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile that could strike the United States.

“U.S. President Donald Trump has said the world will never see North Korea reach the final stage of developing nuclear weapons that could reach the U.S.,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency said, citing a commentary in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper, according to Bloomberg News.

“But recent strategic weapon tests have proved the country is ‘not far away’ from testing an ICBM.”

The commentary said the end of the U.S.’s policies against North Korea are “near reality.”

