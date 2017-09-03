North Korea nuclear bomb test: South Korea may deploy 'most powerful US tactical weapons' in response

South Korea has said it will consider deploying the most powerful US tactical weapons after North Korea claimed to have detonated a hydrogen bomb in its sixth nuclear test.

Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s President, called for the “strongest possible” response to the nuclear test, including new UN Security Council sanctions to “completely isolate” the North.

Seoul and Washington also discussed deploying US strategic military assets to the Korean peninsula, South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong said in a news briefing.

South Korea’s presidential office said the security chiefs for Seoul and Washington had spoken following North Korea’s sixth nuclear test.

A spokesman said US National Security Adviser HR McMaster spoke with Mr Chung, his South Korean counterpart, for 20 minutes in an emergency phone call about an hour after the detonation.

