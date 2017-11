Hundreds of North Korea’s nuclear workers have died after an accident at despot Kim Jong-un’s main testing facility.

North Korea’s Punggye-ri facility has suffered a devastating collapse, leaving around 200 people dead.

Around 100 people were killed when when an unfinished tunnel collapsed at Kim Jong-un’s main nuclear testing site.

Another 100 people subsequently died while attempting to rescue the first group of entombed workers.

