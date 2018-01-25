North Korea Rare Announcement: Unification for all Koreans

Image Credits: William Proby, Flickr.

North Korea sent a rare announcement addressed to “all Koreans at home and abroad” on Thursday, saying they should make a “breakthrough” for unification without the help of other countries, its state media said.

It said all Koreans should “promote contact, travel, cooperation between North and South Korea” while adding Pyongyang will “smash” all challenges against reunification of the Korean peninsula.

The announcement, issued after a joint meeting of government and political parties, added Koreans should wage an energetic drive to defuse the acute military tension and create a peaceful climate on the Korean peninsula.

Read more


Related Articles

Israel, Croatia Agree To Push Forward $500M F-16 Fighter Jet Deal

Israel, Croatia Agree To Push Forward $500M F-16 Fighter Jet Deal

World at War
Comments
U.S. Seeks to Boost Case Against Iran with U.N. Washington Visit

U.S. Seeks to Boost Case Against Iran with U.N. Washington Visit

World at War
Comments

Suspected Boko Haram attacker arrested in Germany

World at War
Comments

Experts: Turkey’s Syrian Offensive Risks Direct Confrontation with U.S.

World at War
Comments

‘Doomsday Clock’ Now 2 Minutes to Midnight

World at War
Comments

Comments