North Korea rejects South Korean media proposed to witness dismantling nuclear test site

North Korea’s government has rejected a list of South Korean journalists invited to attend the planned dismantlement of a nuclear test site, according to South Korean officials.

Reuters reports that South Korea’s Unification Ministry announced Friday that North Korean officials “declined to accept” a list of the country’s reporters slated to attend the event, which will take place next month.

The decision is likely to raise doubts in South Korea about whether the North is serious about easing tensions with its neighbor even after the two nations agreed last month to work toward peace and an end to the Korean War.

North Korea’s decision comes after one of the country’s top diplomats insulted South Korea’s government as “ignorant and incompetent” and the country threatened to pull out of planned talks with President Trump.

Read more