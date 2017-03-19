North Korea said it will launch a nuclear strike ‘if a single bullet is fired’

North Korea said this month that it will retaliate with a nuclear strike if ‘a single bullet is fired’ in confrontations with American and South Korean forces.

The statement, issued on March 8 by the DPRK’s Foreign Ministry, blames America for rising nuclear tensions in the Korean peninsula – describing American actions as an ‘undisguised nuclear war racket’.

The statement said, ‘The Korean People’s Army will reduce the bases of aggression and provocation to ashes with its invincible Hwasong rockets tipped with nuclear warheads and reliably defend the security of the country and its people’s happiness in case the U.S. and the south Korean puppet forces fire even a single bullet at the territory of the DPRK.’

North Korea says it has conducted five successful nuclear tests, and is believed to have more than 10 warheads, according to estimates by the The Washington-based Institute for Science and international Security.

What’s less clear is whether it has an ICBM which could strike America.

