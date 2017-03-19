North Korea Test Newly Developed High-Thrust Rocket Engine

North Korea has conducted a ground test of a new type of high-thrust rocket engine that leader Kim Jong Un is calling a revolutionary breakthrough for the country’s space program, the North’s state media said Sunday.

Kim attended Saturday’s test at the Sohae launch site, according to the Korean Central News Agency, which said the test was intended to confirm the “new type” of engine’s thrust power and gauge the reliability of its control system and structural safety.

Kim called the test “a great event of historic significance” for the country’s indigenous rocket industry, the KCNA report said.

He also said the “whole world will soon witness what eventful significance the great victory won today carries” and claimed the test marks what will be known as the “March 18 revolution” in the development of the country’s rocket industry.

Read more

RELATED: Alex Jones Breaks Down War Scenarios With China/North Korea


Related Articles

Terror watchlist suspect shoots police officer before launching Paris Orly airport attack

Terror watchlist suspect shoots police officer before launching Paris Orly airport attack

World News
Comments
NO apology and NO regrets: Now Sean Spicer says White House did NOT say sorry to Britain

NO apology and NO regrets: Now Sean Spicer says White House did NOT say sorry to Britain

World News
Comments

12.2 Million Signed Up for Obamacare in 2017, Half of What CBO Projected

World News
Comments

ISIS Could Eradicate Christians From Middle East

World News
Comments

Unprecedented! McCain Claims Rand Paul Is A Russian Agent

World News
Comments

Comments