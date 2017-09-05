North Korea Threat Prompts Japan Evacuation Preparations

Image Credits: Wiki.

As tensions on the Korean Peninsula reach new heights with Pyongyang’s latest nuclear test, Japan is planning for a possible mass evacuation of the nearly 60,000 Japanese citizens currently living in or visiting South Korea.

“There is a possibility of further provocations,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a Monday meeting with ruling coalition lawmakers. “We need to remain extremely vigilant and do everything we can to ensure the safety of our people.”

In response to North Korea’s sixth nuclear test, Japan and the U.S. seek to ratchet up economic pressure on the rogue state through an oil embargo and other measures. But U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis on Sunday also said any threat to the U.S. or its allies “will be met with a massive military response — a response both effective and overwhelming.”

Read more


Related Articles

U.S. envoy says North Korean leader 'begging for war' as U.N. mulls sanctions

U.S. envoy says North Korean leader ‘begging for war’ as U.N. mulls sanctions

World at War
Comments
Trump agrees to lift limits on South Korean missile payloads

Trump agrees to lift limits on South Korean missile payloads

World at War
Comments

North Korea Allegedly Preparing for Another ICBM Launch

World at War
Comments

Fire and Fury Is Code For Secret Super Weapons

World at War
Comments

NK could ‘wipe out’ US economy by firing EMP into atmosphere

World at War
Comments

Comments