North Korea Threat 'Severest Since WWII', Says Japan's Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that North Korea poses the greatest threat to his nation since World War II.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that the security environment surrounding Japan is at its severest since World War II,” Abe said in a news conference. “I will protect the people’s lives and peaceful living in any situation.”

North Korea last year detonated its sixth and largest nuclear weapon and test-launched a number of ballistic missiles including two shot directly over Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that North Korea is trampling the strong desire of Japan and the rest of the international community for peaceful resolutions and continuing with its provocative behavior,” Abe said.

