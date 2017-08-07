North Korea Threatens 'Thousand Fold Revenge' Against US
North Korea has threatened “thousands-fold” revenge against the United States for banning exports worth $1 billion following its intercontinental ballistic launches.

Crackpot leader Kim Jong-un is demanding “justice” over Donald Trump’s attempts to “isolate and stifle” his country with ban on exporting coal, iron, lead and seafood.

The tough new U.N. sanctions could slash North Korea’s $3 billion annual export revenue by a third.

State-controlled media carried a statement from the North that promised the move would never force the country to negotiate over its nuclear program – or to give up its nuclear drive.

