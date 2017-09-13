North Korea: UN sanctions aimed at 'suffocating' our people

North Korea responded Wednesday to new United Nations economic sanctions, saying it would oppose the “suffocating” measures and defend itself against U.S. forces, Reuters reports

The country’s Foreign Ministry said the U.N. resolution is aimed at “completely suffocating its state and people through full-scale economic blockade.”

The sanctions were approved unanimously by the U.N. Security Council on Monday. They ban North Korea’s textile exports and restrict oil imports as punishment for its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in August; Pyongyang claimed it had successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb.

“The DPRK will redouble the efforts to increase its strength to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and right to existence and to preserve peace and security of the region by establishing the practical equilibrium with the U.S.,” it said via the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

