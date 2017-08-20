North Korea: US cannot dodge ‘merciless strike’
Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

North Korea on Sunday warned the U.S. it faces a “merciless strike” following “reckless behavior driving the situation into the uncontrollable phase of a nuclear war.”

North Korea declared it has the military capacity to target the mainland U.S. as well as the U.S. territory Guam in a strike the U.S. cannot “dodge,” according to CNN.

CNN reports the message was in the official government newspaper, Rodong Sinmun.

The warning comes a day before the U.S. begins conducting annual military exercises with South Korea starting Monday. The Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercises, computer-simulated defensive exercise, run August 21-31, according to the Defense Department.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia was prime target of terrorists’ botched bombing plot – report

Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia was prime target of terrorists’ botched bombing plot – report

World News
Comments
ISIS claims responsibility for Russia stabbing spree

ISIS claims responsibility for Russia stabbing spree

World News
Comments

Russia: Eight People Stabbed In Knife Rampage

World News
Comments

Steve Bannon vows to ‘go to war’ for Trump agenda after sacking

World News
Comments

Trump studying options for new approach to Afghan war

World News
Comments

Comments