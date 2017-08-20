North Korea: US cannot dodge ‘merciless strike’

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

North Korea on Sunday warned the U.S. it faces a “merciless strike” following “reckless behavior driving the situation into the uncontrollable phase of a nuclear war.”

North Korea declared it has the military capacity to target the mainland U.S. as well as the U.S. territory Guam in a strike the U.S. cannot “dodge,” according to CNN.

CNN reports the message was in the official government newspaper, Rodong Sinmun.

The warning comes a day before the U.S. begins conducting annual military exercises with South Korea starting Monday. The Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercises, computer-simulated defensive exercise, run August 21-31, according to the Defense Department.

