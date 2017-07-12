North Korea Warns It Will ‘Turn Self-Destructive US Into A Pile Of Ash'

Image Credits: Korean Central News Agency.

NORTH Korea has vowed to “turn the US into a pile of ash” if Donald Trump tries to curb the nation’s nuclear ambitions by force.

State-run newspaper Minju Choson warned military confrontation will “inevitably lead the US to self-destruction”.

It comes after Kim Jong-un’s regime launched what it claimed was an intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching the West coast of America.

Cackling Kim hailed the July 4 test of the Hwasong-14 launcher as a “gift for American b******s”.

The regime has also conducted several underground tests of atom bombs, although it is not known if it has succeeded in shrinking the device to a size that could be carried on a missile.

